Tanjung Piai by-election: PH to conduct detailed post-mortem – Dr Mahathir

KUALA LUMPUR: Pakatan Harapan (PH) will conduct a detailed post-mortem to identify the cause of its defeat in the Tanjung Piai parliamentary by-election, said chairman and Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Dr Mahathir in a statement today said he welcomed the decision made by the people of Tanjung Piai, although it was anticipated that majority votes would go to the opposition.

He said he expected the opposition to win by less than 2,000 vote majority but the official results showed a defeat by 15,086 votes.

“A detailed, serious and honest post-mortem at all levels of the party will be conducted to identify the actual cause of our defeat in this by-election,” Dr Mahathir said.

He also thanked all who had worked hard throughout the by-election.

The six-cornered fight for the Tanjung Piai parliamentary seat saw Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate Datuk Seri Wee Jeck Seng defeating other candidates including PH’s Karmaine Sardini.

Wee won with 15,086-vote majority. – Bernama