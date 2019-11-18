‘Unions play vital role in improving services of teachers’

SIBU: Teachers unions play a pivotal role in helping to improve and expand the services for educators throughout the country.

Sarawak Bumiputera Teachers Union (KGBS) president Ahmad Malie, who voiced this in his address for an appreciation ceremony in Lawas recently, said such services included those pertaining to the welfare of teachers.

Moreover, he also called upon more Bumiputera teachers in Sarawak to join KGBS through its many branches across the state.

“Many teachers do not know the things that they have been and will be enjoying are mostly the result of the struggles of the teachers unions and their success in negotiations held with the relevant agencies,” he said.

On the event, Ahmad commended KGBS Lawas for holding one slated to appreciate the contributions of teachers.

In addition, he also expressed his appreciation to the former and retiring members for their invaluable service to the KGBS.

Lawas District Education officer Dr Hassan Hasbollah and his assistant Kadir Salleh, Lawas Headmasters Council secretary Abu Bakar Damit, and KGBS Lawas chairman Mudihi Abdullah Kadir were also present at the event.