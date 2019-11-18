Monday, November 18
Student escapes with slight injury to eye when car burst into flames after self-accident

By Sam Chua on News, Sarawak

Bomba personnel putting out the fire occurred at Jalan Lapangan Terbang in Kuching this morning.

KUCHING: A secondary school student escaped with his life when his car burst into flames after a self-accident at Jalan Lapangan Terbang at 6.39am today.

According to Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Operation Centre, the 17-year-old driver, who was in his school uniform, had suffered only a slight injury to his eye.

He received medical treatment from the medical personnel at the scene.

It is understood that the driver is a Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia candidate at a school in Kota Sentosa.

The fire was successfully brought under control at about 6.50am and the operation ended at 7.15am.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

 

 

