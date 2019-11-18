Vehicle totally destroyed in fire, driver suffers slight injury to eye

KUCHING: A vehicle was totally destroyed in a fire at Jalan Lapangan Terbang, here at 6.39am this morning.

According to Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Operation Centre, the driver had managed to escape the vehicle in time and suffered only slight injury to his eye.

He received medical treatments from the medical personnel at the scene.

It is understood that the driver is a Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia candidate.

The fire was successfully brought under control at about 6.50am and the operation ended at 7.15am.

The cause of fire is still under investigation.