Wee Jeck Seng sworn in as new MP for Tanjung Piai

KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Seri Dr Wee Jeck Seng was sworn in today as the new MP for Tanjung Piai.

Wee, 55, an MCA MP from the opposition Barisan Nasional (BN), took his oath of office before Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof.

Mohamad Ariff congratulated Wee on his victory in the Tanjung Piai parliamentary by-election on Saturday.

‘’Hopefully, you will be able to make useful and beneficial contributions and can serve excellently. Congratulations, once again,’’ he said.

Wee beat five other candidates, including Karmaine Sardini of Pakatan Harapan (PH), in the by-election.

It was held following the death of the MP, Datuk Dr Md Farid Md Rafik of PH, on Sept 21 due to heart complications.

Wee was a two-term MP for Tanjung Piai, from 2008 to 2018. He lost the seat in the 14th General Election last year. – Bernama