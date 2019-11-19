100 bottles of Merris red palm oil for Mitraf 23 visitors

MIRI: In conjunction with the upcoming four-day Miri Trade Fair 23 (Mitraf 23) which will be held at Permaisuri Imperial City Mall starting Thursday (Nov 21), subscribers and readers of See Hua Group’s newspapers will have the chance to receive free gifts under the Subscribers and Readers’ Benefits programme to be held on Friday (Nov 22) from 11am.

This time, a total of 100 bottles of Merris red palm oil (each comes in 500ml bottle) will be given away.

In order to receive these gifts, subscribers of See Hua Daily News and The Borneo Post must show their latest three-month subscription receipts (from Aug to Oct 2019) or yearly subscription receipts at the See Hua customer service counter.

Locally-produced by Sarawak Oil Palms Berhad (SOPB), Merris red palm oil is cholesterol free, trans-fat free, high in vitamin E and has a high frying stability.

The ISO 22000-certified cooking oil is also rich in Pro Vitamin A Carotenoids, through a special refining method.

Red palm oil also has high Vitamin E tocotrienols which protects against heart disease and can inhibit cancers.

The powerful combination of antioxidants in red palm oil also boosts the body’s immune system.

In addition, a ‘Happy Hour’ event will be held on Sunday (Nov 24) from 1pm to 4pm.

This event is open to all Malaysians and Bruneians aged 15 and above. Participants are required to ‘Like and Share’ Mitraf – Miri Trade Fair Facebook page to obtain one game ticket which entitles each participant to play three games and win prizes.

Later at 4pm, a lucky draw session will be held. Participants are required to fill in their name, IC number and contact number in the games tickets in order to take part.

One of Mitraf 23 events is the ‘Collect Stamps & Redeem Gift’ which will be held on Saturday (Nov 23) at 11am at the See Hua customer service counter.

A total of 100 gifts (1kg Shun Flower fragrant rice) sponsored by Shun Shen Lee Trading Sdn Bhd will be distributed based on first come, first-served basis.

This event is open to all Malaysians and Bruneians aged 15 and above. Participants must collect two pieces of Shun Flower fragrant rice stamps published in The Borneo Post on Nov 21 and 22 to redeem one gift.

Organised by See Hua Marketing Sdn Bhd, the 23rd edition of Miri Trade Fair will feature a total of 106 booths encompassing small and medium enterprises and large corporations. It will feature a wide range of products — from food to handicrafts, motor vehicles to real estate.