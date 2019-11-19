Allocations, projects no guarantee of election win, says Rayong

KUCHING: The amount of government allocations or projects cannot be seen as factors that determine the support of the people for a particular candidate during an election, says Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) Youth chief Dr Johnichal Rayong.

The Engkilili assemblyman said this was proven by Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) loss in the Tanjung Piai by-election on Saturday, which could have been the result of other factors such as the coalition’s failure to fulfil its election promises and choice of candidate.

“If we look at the trend of voters, allocations and projects are not a measuring stick for determining how the people think in supporting a candidate. Various other factors could have caused the PH candidate to not win, such as unfulfilled GE14 promises, party leadership (issues) or the candidate himself,” Rayong said in a press statement yesterday.

He added that the unexpected loss of the incumbent party could also happen in the next state election.

“I am sure that such a surprising result (for the Tanjung Piai by-election) is sure to happen during the next state election. This is because political winds of change are sure to happen.”

The by-election, triggered by the death of PH incumbent Datuk Dr Md Farid Md Rafik, saw Barisan Nasional’s Datuk Seri Dr Wee Jeck Seng secure a 15,086-vote majority victory over Karmaine Sardini of PH who polled 10,380 votes. Four other candidates lost their deposits.