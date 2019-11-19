Awang Tengah: More enforcement, monitoring stations to address haze issue

LUNDU: The state government is serious in addressing air pollution, whether they be domestic or transboundary in origin, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

Awang Tengah said among the efforts taken to address the issue were amendments to protecting the environment and putting up air quality monitoring system stations at the border.

“To address the issue of air pollution, the government is continuously looking for new approaches, and will not take a ‘business-as-usual-attitude’,” Awang Tengah, who is also Second Minister of Urban Development and Natural Resources, said at the launch of Air Quality Monitoring System station at Lundu.

Awang Tengah said that the new station was timely in view of the haze that had been affecting the state annually.

With the new Lundu station, which was approved last year and has been in operation since last month, the state has a total of four such stations, including those in Lawas, Lubok Antu and Tebedu, which have been upgraded and also operational last month.

The four stations are located near the border with Indonesia.

Awang Tengah also pointed out that the state government has also tabled the Natural Resource and Environment (Amendment) Bill 2019 which have been approved on Nov 5 during the recent State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting for the purpose of monitoring the haze locally.

He said the Bill will enable the Natural Resources and Environment Board (NREB) to enforce stricter regulations to protect the environment.

Meanwhile, NREB controller Justine Kok said NREB is in the process of building a new air quality monitoring system station in Bario.