BESarawak wins nation branding award for Malaysia

SINGAPORE: Business Events Sarawak (BESarawak) by Sarawak Convention Bureau won the BrandLaureate World BestBrands Award 2019 for ‘Nation Branding – meetings, incentives, conventions

and exhibitions (MICE)’ recently.

Conceptualised by The World Brands Foundation (TWBF), the award is designed to recognise corporations, non-government organisations (NGO), societies, institutions and individuals who have impacted the community at large

BESarawak’s efforts of marketing and branding Sarawak as a preferred Business Events destination over several years has expanded to its brand new campaign, ‘Magnified Impacts of Your Business Events’ that diversifies the values of Business Events by placing Sarawak’s Business Events under the state’s seven Key Focus Areas (7KFAs) namely urban development, social development, agricultural development, environmental development, industrial development including Sarawak Corridor of Renewable Energy (SCORE), service industry and digital economy.

Under this campaign is the ‘Legacy Impact Programme’ that aims to drive social and economic transformations to social, business and government communities.

The programme focuses on four pillars – advancing the field, community benefits, economic outcomes and public policy – backed by its 27 drivers.

“Branding Sarawak as a reputable and capable Business Events destination has always been a challenge”, said BESarawak’s chairman Tan Sri Dato Sri Muhammad Leo Toyad.

“Now, we stand on the same league with global trends in expanding the impacts of Business Events from tourism economics to creating legacies and making valuable changes.

This will place Sarawak as a role model for 2nd and 3rd tier destinations,” he added.