Contractor jailed, fined for making fake police report

KOTA KINABALU: A building contractor was jailed for one day plus RM2,000 fine, in default, two months in jail by the Magistrate’s Court here for making a fake police report that his Nissan X-Trail (A) car was stolen when in fact he had already sold it.

Magistrate Afiq Agoes imposed the sentences on Lai Chieh Loong, 34, after he admitted to a charge under Section 182 of the Penal Code yesterday.

The offence is punishable by a jail term of up to six months or a fine or both, upon conviction.

Lai had made the false police report stating that his car, which was parked outside a shopping complex at Jalan UMS, went missing on November 10.

The facts of the case stated that on November 12, a senior police officer had arrested the accused to assist investigation in relation to the police report he made on his missing car.

Further investigation revealed that the car was not missing but the accused had sold it on April 13 to Christ Tan, a car dealer who only need to continue the monthly payments.

Then on July 27, the said car dealer had informed the accused that his car was already sold to a third party, a 30-year-old man known as Path and the monthly instalment for the car will be continued to be paid in July.

However, the accused came to know that the third party had not made any payment since two months after the car was sold and the accused was still paying for the monthly instalment for the car.

The accused had lodged the fake police report to claim car insurance for the missing car.

In mitigation, the unrepresented Lai prayed for a lenient sentence, saying that he had spent about two months to look for the car and he claimed that he was asked to lodge the police police that his car was missing.

The prosecution urged the court to impose an adequate sentence on the accused.