Don’t hesitate to seek help from Unifor Trust Fund, Indian community told

KUCHING: The Indian community in the state should not hesitate to seek funds from the Unit for Other Religions (Unifor) Trust Fund for socio-economic, welfare and community development purposes, says Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

The Local Government and Housing Minister said the trust fund was created by the Sarawak government specifically to help non-Muslim communities in the state carry out various activities.

“Not many Sarawakians know about the trust fund yet. Although this trust fund was created by a unit under the state government, it is truly for the community.

“Therefore I hope the Indian community will contact Unifor if they need any help from the government,” he said in his speech during a Deepavali dinner at the Indian Association of Kuching (IAK) hall here, Sunday.

He also said Unifor is ready to assist should the Indian community in the state require help in acquiring land to build places of worship. The Unifor Trust Fund was set up earlier this year to support the socio-economic activities and welfare of non-Muslims in Sarawak, with the government allocating RM30 million to Unifor this year for development purposes.

Present during the gathering were Sri Maha Mariamman Temple president and event organising committee chairman Shankar Ram Asnani and IAK advisor Anthony Ramanair.