DPM wants fund management accountability among welfare bodies

KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said non-governmental organisations and foundations which receive contributions from members of the public or other parties should uphold the principles of accountability, transparency, integrity and good governance.

Dr Wan Azizah who is also Women, Family and Community Development Minister said the approach would give a high level of confidence to contributors and encourage them to continue assisting.

“They include providing annual report of receipts and expenditure such as aid to target groups and they should be displayed in their respective websites.

“Take these necessary measures to ensure no leakages in the management of the funds acquired. Carry out monitoring and continuous audit to avoid such problems cropping up later,” she said.

Dr Wan Azizah was speaking at the launching of Bantuan Metro Prihatin here yesterday.

Dr Wan Azizah said each sen contributed should reach the eligible recipient and should really be used for beneficial purposes.

To encourage the private sector to contribute and boost its social responsibility, she said the total value of donation reporting threshold has been raised under the Income Tax Act 1967.

In this regard, Kumpulan Harian Metro editor Tuan Mohd Asri Tuan Hussein said Bantuan Metro Prihatin under the patronage of Media Prima-NSTP Humanitarian Fund would enable the people to contribute more conveniently and consistently with better control of fund supervision. — Bernama