Drought-hit pomelo planters need govt help

KOTA KINABALU: Pomelo planers in Tenom have been adversely impacted by the long drought and they are asking the government to consider helping them with water and irrigation facilities.

Kemabong assemblyman Jamawi Jaafar said at the State Legislative Assembly yesterday that 10,000 acres of land are planted with pomelo in Tenom.

Due to the long drought, the quality of the pomelos produced is impacted.

In his debate, Jamawi also asked that more housing facilities be established in Kemabong.

He said that Kemabong is now renowned as the producer of hydro power in Sabah and because of that, there has been a lot of demand for housing.

He also said that Kemabong should be upgraded to have its own District Council since the nearest council is in Tenom which is 45 kilometers away.

He reminded that it is very costly for the people from Kemabong to get to Tenom.

Jamawi also proposed for the Sabah Rubber Industry Board to create centres of collection to help rubber planters.

He said that presently, the planters would have to wait for trucks that make their way around to collect the rubber production.

The wait, he said, could be up to four hours under the hot, searing sun.

He added that if such centres were set up, the planters could be assisted tremendously.

At the same time, he also spoke of the coffee industry in Kemabong and Tenom.

He said that only 40 percent of the coffee is garnered locally while the remaining is gotten from Indonesia.

He said that Sabah has to import 60 percent of coffee from Indonesia.

Jamawi added that there are coffee planters who are keen on increasing their production but they need land to do it.

He suggested that land be rented for such endeavors by the government.