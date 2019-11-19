Expedite Pan Borneo Highway project – Japlin

KOTA KINABALU: Usukan assemblyman Datuk Japlin Akim said State Infrastructure Development Ministry and the Federal Ministry of Works should join hands to expedite the completion of the Pan Borneo Highway project.

While he applauded the government’s efforts in coming up with the project, he said some of the people in his constituency had been facing problems due to the project.

For instance, some of the villagers who were affected by the project have not yet received their compensation, he said.

Some of the lorries were involved in the project had caused damage to the houses situated near the Pan Borneo highway construction site and had also damaged the bridge at Kuala Abai near Kota Belud, he added.

“We do not want such issues to affect the people’s perception towards the Federal and State gGovernments,” said Japlin when debating the 2020 State Budget at the State Legislative Assembly sitting yesterday.

Separately, Japlin proposed that the allocation for the state’s swiftlet industry development should be increased to RM20 million.

He agreed with the State Government’s recent move to set aside RM7.5 million for the Veterinary Services Department dedicated to the development of the swiftlet industry in Sabah.

“I believe the swiftlet industry has become a new alternative as it has grown exponentially for the past three years.

“Therefore, I propose that the allocation for this industry should be increased to at least RM20 million so that more farmers can benefit from it,” said Japlin.