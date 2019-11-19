Food Bank Siswa to be expanded next year — Saifuddin

BACHOK: The Food Bank Siswa programme will be expanded to 123 institutions of higher learning including the polytechnics, teacher education institutes (IPGs) and private universities next year.

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said his ministry has allocated RM25 million for the purpose.

“The programme has benefited 22 public universities, exceeded the initial target of 20 (universities).

“A total of 6,700 recipients have benefited from the programme,” he told reporters after launching the ‘Ministerial Talk’ series and Universiti Malaysia Kelantan (UMK) Food Bank Siswa at its Bachok campus here yesterday.

He said for next year, the Food Bank Siswa programme would be streamlined in terms of logistics, by providing distribution centres, transportation facilities to deliver the goods from the strategic contributors as well as refrigeration facilities to store the items.

He said thus far 430 strategic contributors from various companies had joined the programme and the number was expected to increase even though they were not given any incentives by the government.

The government would hold talks with the programme’s stakeholders for incentives that would be considered as appropriate, he said.

“Perhaps in an aspect which fall under our purview, for example if they deal with the ministry (Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry), we will ensure a faster delivery system, which will be helpful to them.

“The programme does not incur significant costs but it has a high impact especially to assist students from the low-income households to ease their burden,” he said. — Bernama