Free eye tests for 200 students

KOTA KINABALU: Over 200 students from schools in the remote areas of Sabah and Sarawak recently had their eye-sight tested by certified, professional optometrists from the Association of Malaysian Optometrists (AMO).

This is an initiative by Astro Kasih, the corporate social responsibility foundation under Astro, who is working with AMO to provide free eye screening for the students from Sekolah Kebangsaan Magandai (Kota Marudu) and Sekolah Kebangsaan Malinsau (Ranau) in Sabah, and Sekolah Kebangsaan Sungai Paku (Kapit), Sarawak.

Tammy Toh, Director of Communications at Astro said the remote location of the schools made it challenging for the students to get their eyes tested.

“Astro and AMO are happy to step in to support the students with eye tests and spectacles for those who need it.

“Of all the students who got their eyes tested, 24 needed spectacles and we are happy to contribute the new spectacles to the kids to prepare them for the new school term in 2020,” she said.

AMO president Woon Pak Seong said they were thankful and honoured for the opportunity to work alongside Astro in the eyecare project because it allowed the optometrists to give back to society.

“The AMO consists of optometrists who are primary eyecare professionals who can recognize eye problems and plan a proper course of management related to the eye which puts us in the best position to offer assistance and support for this project,” said Woon.

Jamain bin Simban Abdul Halim, headmaster of SK Malinsau, said the children are blessed to be able to receive such detailed vision screenings from Astro and AMO.

“We believe that the new spectacles will give students the confidence to overcome their impairment and continue to spur them forward in studying harder and to become successful in the future,” he said.

One of the recipients of the spectacles, Aldina Sedirin, 10, was very happy to be able to see clearly in class now.

The sixth in a family of eight, Aldina added that she loves to read, and having the glasses will help her continue her hobby with much ease.

Astro Kasih has been working with all three schools from as early as 2010, when the school hostel in SK Magandai first opened its doors to its students. The project aimed to create a conducive learning environment by providing infrastructure such as hostel accommodation and a study hall and has since continued to engage with students and teachers in each community via annual workshops and activities.