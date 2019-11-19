Graduates encouraged to take up agriculture

BINTULU: Modern agriculture sector is one of the areas that can be explored by young graduates as the opportunities are wide open for everyone, says Bintulu Resident Jack Aman Luat.

According to him, farmers can now earn high incomes – thanks to new technology and modern methods.

“Today’s graduates should not just think about working in their fields of studies, but they can move even further by exploring other alternative fields such as modern agriculture,” he said when officiating at the Sarawak Dayak Graduates Association (SDGA) Bintulu 2019 charity dinner recently.

The event was attended by about 300 guests comprising members of the association and representatives of local government agencies and departments, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and corporate bodies.

Earlier, SDGA president Gary Ningkan called upon the graduates to be involved in ‘agropreneurship’ and entrepreneurship to improve their economic status.

He said today’s generations, especially those in Sarawak, should take advantage of the opportunities offered to them to engage in such fields.

“I am pleased and extend my appreciation to SDGA Bintulu for actively pursuing various activities related to creating educational awareness over the last five years,” he added.

In a related development, Jack announced a RM10,000 grant from Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas to SDGA Bintulu, to be used for its activities next year.

Jack represented the Deputy Chief Minister at the dinner.

Sebauh Education officer Tero Bayel, Bintulu deputy police chief DSP Jame Reis and SDGA Bintulu chairman Thwaites Langak were among those present.