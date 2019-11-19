Loke: Sarawak, Johor to have BRT system

PUTRAJAYA: Sarawak and Johor will be developing the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system at respective states, said Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook.

He said the Sarawak state government would be developing the BRT system in Kuching, while Iskandar Regional Development Authority (IRDA) would develop the BRT in Johor Bharu.

“These are the two tangible proposals on BRT,” he told reporters after opening the BRT Conference here today.

In Klang Valley, Loke said the BRT system was available in Sunway, adding that there is a new proposal for BRT in the Klang Valley but to date no decision has been made.

The Sunway BRT is Malaysia’s first BRT system to enhance mobility among the people and reduce traffic congestion in the Klang Valley, and is operated and managed by Prasarana.

Loke said the ridership of Sunway BRT increased 30 per cent after its fare was reduced 20 per cent last year following public complaints.

On the government’s plans to invest RM450 million next year to purchase up to 500 electric buses to boost public transport, Loke said it was a first step towards environmental friendly public transport system.

“We must look at the ecosystem before deciding. The key factor in purchasing these buses is we have to look how to develop the ecosystem in terms of re-charging batteries,” he said.

Loke said the government would continue to provide incentives to support usage of public transport, with the recent introduction of RM100 unlimited monthly pass for rail and bus services managed by Prasarana to 100,000 users.

The ministry, he said would provide a full report in terms of total usage and savings throughout 2019 by January next year, adding that the ground survey showed the initiative was able to save RM100 to RM150 per month. – Bernama