Macau Scam: 700 Individuals tried from 2015 to September 2019

KUALA LUMPUR: A total 700 individuals were charged in court on Macau Scam offences from 2015 until September, said Deputy Minister of Home Affairs Datuk Mohd Azis Jamman.

He said, during the period, 6,096 investigation papers were open with losses recorded amounted to RM303.2 million.

‘’Numerous efforts are conducted by the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) including boosting the enforcement of the laws, operations, detentions and subsequently conducting prosecutions on those involved in frauds,’’ he said at the special chamber session in Dewan Rakyat yesterday.

He was answering to a question from Khoo Poay Tiong (DAP-Kota Melaka) who wanted to know the ministry’s measures in tackling the problems of Macau Scam in the country.

Mohd Azis said PDRM had also developed a portal to facilitate society to check the telephone numbers and bank accounts used by the syndicates through http://ccid.rmp.gov.my/semakmule.

In addition, the ‘Cyber Crime Alert Royal Malaysia Police’ Facebook was also created to warn society and avoid from falling victim to fraud.

He said a Cyber Crime Technical Committee was also set up in March comprising police and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to eradicate online cheatings. — Bernama