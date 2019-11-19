Mahathir in good health, just a slight nose bleed

KUALA LUMPUR: Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad suffered a slight nose bleed today during a press conference but is reportedly in good health.

News that he was rushed for medical attention is not true, said a message which the Prime Minister’s Office shared with the media.

“He resumed normal duties,” the message said.

A media organisation initially reported that Dr Mahathir ended his press conference prematurely after opening the Malaysian Palm Oil Board International Palm Oil Congress and Exhibition at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre, and claimed that this was due to a nose bleed.

Meanwhile, an aide said Dr Mahathir, in fact, inspected a biodiesel car after talking to the press.

“He is okay because after the PC (press conference), Tun went to inspect a biodiesel car,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

“So, it is wrong (for the media) to say that he was rushed for medical attention,” the aide said. – Bernama