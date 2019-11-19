PH must make immediate changes to remain in power – Muhyiddin

KUALA LUMPUR: Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has called for drastic changes in the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government, taking into account the party’s loss in the recent Tanjung Piai parliamentary by-election.

He said these changes must be made immediately if PH wants to remain in power for more than one term, and cannot be delayed.

“Major drastic changes have to happen in many areas including implementation, budgetary policy, fiscal policy and leadership,” he told reporters at the Parliament lobby today.

Last Saturday, Barisan Nasional (BN) recaptured the Tanjung Piai seat after its candidate Datuk Seri Dr Wee Jeck Seng won the six-cornered fight. – Bernama