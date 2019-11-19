Sarawak moving towards most developed state status — Dr Abd Rahman

LIMBANG: Sarawak is moving forward to achieve its vision of becoming the most developed state in Malaysia by 2030 by focussing on four critical sectors in the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) period (2021-2025).

Assistant Minister of Agriculture, Native Land and Regional Development Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Ismail said the vision would be achieved through development of tourism and infrastructure, modernisation of agriculture and education.

Led by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg, he said the Sarawak government had in place a holistic approach for the respective sectors to roll out projects under the 12MP for a quantum leap.

“Sarawak is placing emphasis on the respective sectors with the aim of achieving the status of most developed state in Malaysia by year 2030,” he said at the 48th anniversary dinner of Persekutuan Perkumpulan Wanita Sarawak (PPWS) Sakura here on Sunday.

Apart from that, the state government would improve and upgrade Internet connectivity towards 5G with plans to set up digital gateways in Kuching and Miri which would be linked to Hong Kong, the United States and Europe for faster Internet speeds, he disclosed.

He said the upgrade and the use of new technology would help the state develop a modern agriculture sector, its tourism and services industry besides providing training and education in new industries.

Dr Abdul Rahman added that the allocation of RM9.8 billion under State Budget 2020 underlined the state’s leadership and approach in navigating the state towards these goals.

“Budget 2020 themed ‘Accelerating development for wellbeing of all Sarawakians’ emphasises on six main thrusts to accelerate the economy towards inclusive, sustainable and equitable development for all communities,” he emphasised.

He pointed out that the strategies focused on rural development in tandem with the state government’s initiative to transform rural areas and ensure that they are not left behind.

On PPWS, he said it plays a vital role in women development, empowering them towards progress through education and income-generating activities, adding PPWS had helped women to realise their potential through which they could contribute towards the wellbeing of their families and their standing in society.

In addition, through its plans and activities, PPWS had contributed towards solidarity, understanding and friendship among all races in the state, he pointed out.

Also present at the function were Dr Abdul Rahman’s wife Datin Dayang Maimunah Awang Mohd Daud, Limbang Walikota Sufian Mohad, Limbang Divisional Unity Department officer Mohd Fakri Asmad and PPWS Sakura chairperson Lily Chong.