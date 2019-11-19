Sarikei Pineapple and Fruits fest targets RM1.5 mln in sales

KUCHING: The annual Sarikei Pineapple and Fruits Festival will take place from Nov 22 to Dec 1, with some 100,000 visitors targeted over the 10 days.

Urban Development and Resources Assistant Minister Datu Len Talif Salleh said the event also hopes to achieve a sales target of RM1.5 million, bettering last year’s figure of RM1.3 million from over 90,000 visitors.

He told a press conference here yesterday that this year’s edition will have 201 stalls, with six components featured – products and services, entrepreneurship and business, education, competitions, culture and entertainment, and sports and recreation.

“We allocate certain nights to display different cultures of the various ethnic groups here, as well as other activities like Sarikei Kitchen where local food will be showcased.

“We hope more visitors will come,” said Len Talif, who is Kuala Rajang assemblyman.

He explained that the event is an approach by the Sarawak government to continue promoting Sarikei as the state’s ‘food basket’, by improving the economy in Sarikei and the surrounding areas in the Rajang basin including Saratok, Betong, Tanjung Manis.

He said the event is the “finale of fruits festivals” in the central region, following Pesta Limau in Bintangor, Fruits Fest in Pakan, and Pepper Fest in Julau, adding the Sarikei Pineapple and Fruits Festival will serve to complement the larger Sarawak Agrofest event being held here at the same time.

“People in Sarikei might not have the chance to visit Kuching (for Sarawak Agrofest).

“The Pineapple and Fruits Festival allows people in the central region to enjoy the experience and opportunities.

“There will be a lot of things to see and buy.

“There are also talks by various agencies.”

Pakan assemblyman Tan Sri William Mawan, Sarikei Resident Felicia Tan, Sarikei District Officer Christopher Ranggau Unting and Sarikei Civic Centre manager Anthony Tan were present with Len Talif at the press conference.