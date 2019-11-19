Self-sustaining RPA expected to continue thriving — Masing

SIBU: Rajang Port Authority (RPA) which is turning 50 next year is expected to continue to prosper and serve the business community in the central region as well as exceed customers’ expectation, Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Masing said.

Masing, who is also Infrastructure and Ports Development Minister, said as a well-established port with a record of excellent service delivery, he is confident the facility will continue to generate revenue for the Sarawak government.

“It is the only riverine port in the state which provides the much-needed and vital link for goods and services to find their way in and out from the hinterland of central Sarawak.

“I am pleased to note that it is a profitable and self-sustaining agency with zero borrowing and having good reserves and a great amount of cash,” he said when officiating at the opening of RPA’s annual dinner on Sunday.

Earlier, Masing said the Sarawak government is proposing to undertake three major projects worth RM78.5 million to improve the state’s port development, as mentioned by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg during the tabling of the 2020 State Budget.

The amount includes RM8 million for the master plan study of a Deep Sea Port at Tanjung Po, RM30.5 million for Kuching Vessel Traffic Managament System to enhance its navigational safety, and RM40 million to enhance the safe navigation of access channel towards Tanjung Manis and Rajang Port, he added.

“We at the ministry are thankful to the state government and its willingness to upgrade all port facilities and machinery which are ageing. With such assurance, we must ensure that we will also provide the best service alongside these improved facilities.”

Meanwhile, RPA general manager Datin Helen Lim, who also spoke at the event, said RPA has recorded about five per cent growth in container handling since the beginning of this year.

“We have also turned our previous year’s loss of RM2.5 million into a profit of RM1.3 million as of October this year,” she said.

She pointed out that RPA had registered some decrease in its throughput and in container handling in the last few years due to the transitional shift in the transportation of cargo and uncertain world economy.