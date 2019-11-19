Several members of Parliament met at Azmin’s residence last night

PUTRAJAYA: Several members of Parliament (MPs) gathered at the official residence of Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali in Precinct 10, here last night.

However, the motive of the meeting and the number of lawmakers involved remained unknown at press time.

Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin, Deputy Transport Minister Datuk Kamaruddin Jaffar and Cameron Highlands MP Ramli Mohd Noor were among those spotted leaving the residence in their respective cars before midnight.

A catering van was also spotted leaving the residence at 10.40 pm.

The effort to get Mohamed Azmin’s comment on the meeting, however, was unsuccessful. – Bernama