State election among top agenda at Sarawak PKR convention

MIRI: Preparation for the Sarawak state election, expected to take place in 2021, will be among the main agenda to be discussed in the coming Sarawak Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) convention on Saturday (Nov 23).

PKR’s Miri MP Dr Michael Teo Yu Keng said, besides that, the convention which would be held at a local hotel here would also be celebrating the party’s 20th-anniversary celebration.

“More than 1,000 delegates are expected to attend the one-day convention which will be officiated by PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim,” he told Bernama here yesterday.

Teo said the invitations had also been distributed to PKR leaders as well as members of the party.

Pakatan Harapan has 10 assemblymen in the State Legislative Assembly out of which seven from DAP and three from PKR. – Bernama