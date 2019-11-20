41 individuals arrested at Bukit Jalil National Stadium

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 41 people were arrested following the commotion after the second round of the 2022 World Cup/2023 Asian Cup qualifying round at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium last night.

Cheras district police chief ACP Mohamed Mokhsein Mohamed Zon when contacted confirmed the arrest.

“Those arrested were supporters of both teams and were released after the documentation process,” he said.

Yesterday, Bernama reported that there was some commotion shortly after the game ended when supporters of both sides provoked each other outside the stadium.

Bernama checks outside Bukit Jalil National Stadium last night found supporters from both sides throwing bottles and road safety cones to each other, and burning firecrackers.

The situation was eased by the Federal Reserve Team (FRU) who took swift action to control the commotion.

Indonesian supporters then left the stadium in stages under police surveillance.

In last night’s action, Malaysia beat Indonesia 2-0. – Bernama