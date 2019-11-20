Ali Biju for Sarawak PKR chief, party’s Baram branch suggests

MIRI: PKR Baram branch has proposed that Saratok MP Ali Biju be appointed as the next Sarawak PKR chairman if the party decides to replace the current state chief, Baru Bian, who is the Works Minister.

The branch chairman Roland Engan said that though they supported Baru, they acknowledged that the party president was empowered by Clause 21.8 of the party constitution to appoint the state chief after consultation with PKR branches.

“If the president consults PKR branch chairmen on the appointment of a new chairman as a preparatory step to face the Sarawak state election, Baram branch proposes the name of only YB Ali Biju, “ he told a press conference here today.

He said this was decided during the branch’s emergency meeting last Saturday where the branch reaffirmed its support for party president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as the next Prime Minister and for Baru to lead the party in the next state election.

Roland also said that in line with the provisions of the party constitution on the powers of the federal leadership to ensure the smooth running of the party, the Baram branch would attend the state convention in Miri this Saturday.

The PKR State Leadership Council led by Baru had last week cancelled the convention in protest of the move to stop the party’s deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali from officiating at the Angkatan Muda Keadilan (AMK) National Convention, the party’s Youth congress in Melaka.

However, the convention is apparently still happening with the party’s Miri branch appearing to be taking the lead in hosting it.