Anwar wants Azmin to explain the meeting with MPs at his residence

KUALA LUMPUR: PKR President Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has asked his deputy Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali to give clarification on the meeting with several members of Parliament at his official residence Monday night.

Anwar, who is also the Member of Parliament for Port Dickson, said Mohamed Azmin had to clarify the purpose of the meeting, whether it was held in the capacity of the party or government.

“Of course we will ask for clarification first, the incident had raised many questions among friends, actually he (Azmin) should give an explanation.

“I too need an explanation if it (the meeting) was held in the party’s or government’s capacity.

“If it was in the capacity of the government, why were other MPs not invited,” he told reporters at the Parliament Lobby here yesterday.

Several MPs were seen gathering at the official residence of Mohamed Azmin Ali at Precinct 10, Putrajaya Monday night.

However, it was not known what was the purpose of the meeting, or the actual number of MPs attending the meeting although some media organisations reported that there were about 20 Barisan Nasional (BN) Members of Parliament who were seen to participate in the meeting besides elected representatives from PKR.

Meanwhile, Anwar said Mohamed Azmin needed to attend the meeting of the PKR political bureau tonight to explain about the meeting.

Earlier, PKR Communications Director, Ahmad Fahmi Mohamed Fadzil could not explain the puzzle on the meeting as the party had yet to receive any information on the issue.

“I was rather surprised to hear and read the report (on the meeting), at the moment the party had yet to receive any official information, the meeting tomorrow (today) would certainly discuss the matter,” he said.

He also hoped all top leaders would be present at the meeting including Mohamed Azmin. — Bernama