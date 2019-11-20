Audio recording of meeting linked to 1MDB audit report tampering played in court

KUALA LUMPUR: An audio recording of a meeting linked to the alleged tampering of the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) final audit report, which was chaired by former Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Dr Ali Hamsa, was played in the High Court here today.

Those who attended the Feb 24, 2016 meeting were 1MDB former chief executive officer (CEO) Arul Kanda Kandasamy, representatives from National Audit Department Tan Sri Ambrin Buang and Saadatul Nafisah Bashir Ahmad, Tan Sri Shukry Mohd Salleh from the Prime Minister’s Office and Datuk Seri Mohamad Isa Hussain from the Treasury.

All those names were identified by Ali after hearing the voices during examination-in-chief by lead prosecutor Datuk Seri Gopal Sri Ram on the third day of the trial of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak and Arul Kanda on alleged tampering of the 1MDB final audit report.

Earlier, the 64-year-old witness was shown a pen drive containing an audio recording, totalling two hour and forty five minutes in length, regarding a meeting linked to the alleged tampering of the 1MDB final audit report.

Sri Ram: Have you ever seen the pen drive containing the audio recording before? Ali replied “No”.

The transcript of the recording was given to High Court Judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan and lawyers in the trial.

From the recording played in court, those in the meeting, including a woman believed to be National Audit Department officer Saadatul Nafisah, were heard debating each other.

Yesterday, Ali, who was the fourth prosecution witness, in his witness statement stressed that the meeting was held on the instructions of Najib who wanted coordination on the 1MDB Audit Report.

Najib, 66, is represented by lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah, while Arul Kanda, 43, is represented by lawyer Datuk N. Sivananthan.

Najib was charged with using his position to order amendments to the 1MDB final audit report before it was tabled to the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) to avoid any action against him.

He was charged, in his capacity as a public officer, which was as the Prime Minister, with using the position to obtain gratification for himself, which was to evade disciplinary, civil or criminal action against him in connection with 1MDB, by ordering alterations to the 1MDB final audit report before it was finalised and tabled to the PAC, where he directly had interest in.

Najib allegedly committed the offence at the Prime Minister’s Department Complex, Federal Government’s Administrative Centre, the Federal Territory of Putrajaya between Feb 22 and 26, 2016.

The charge was framed under Section 23(1) of the MACC Act 2009, which carries a maximum jail term of 20 years and a fine of no less than five times the amount of gratification or RM10,000, whichever is higher, upon conviction.

Arul Kanda was charged with abetting Najib in making amendments to the report to protect Najib from being subjected to disciplinary, civil or criminal action in connection with 1MDB, at the same place and time and in accordance with Section 28 (1) (c) of the MACC Act 2009 read with Section 23 (1) & 24 (1) of the same act, which provides for similar punishment, if found guilty.

The trial before Justice Mohamed Zaini continues tomorrow. – Bernama