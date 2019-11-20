Baru claims ‘characters’ offering money to topple him as Sarawak PKR chief

KUCHING: Sarawak PKR chairman Baru Bian has today claimed that there are “characters” with deep pockets who are trying to undermine his leadership.

He said that these characters were offering money to divisional heads and grassroot leaders to surreptitiously undermine him with the aim of replacing him as state chief during the canceled state PKR Convention in Miri this weekend.

“We know that Statutory Declarations calling for the removal of YB Baru Bian have been circulated amongst the divisional Heads and that huge amount of money is being offered to ‘sweeten the deal’,” said Baru, reading from a statement at a press conference in Kuala Lumpur this afternoon.

He added: “This goes against the democratic principles the party stands for and we reject such insidious moves.”

To a question, Baru, who is Works Minister, hoped that the party president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim would take action.

“Our message to the president is, we would like this whole thing to be put right, and I think as president he has power to do that. It can be done, and as president he has the power to do it,” he said.

Baru also urged members who had received money to lodge a complain with the authorities.

“We encourage those offered to report, and we leave it to them,” he said.

Last night, Selangau PKR branch chairman Joshua Jabeng dropped a bombshell, claiming that 18 out of 31 of the party’s branch leaders in Sarawak have pledged to remove Baru as state chief after the state convention was cancelled.

He also said the state needed a leader who can lead and dedicate more time to engage with all branch leaders to prepare for the next state election, suggesting that Baru was too busy with his responsibilities as minister, Ba’kelalan assemblyman and Selangau MP.

Refuting Joshua’s claim of having the support of 18 PKR branch leaders, Baru pointed out that 16 out of 19 branch leaders who supported him were at the press conference. He said those who were absent were overseas.

“We are not talking without any basis. Joshua Jabeng says they have 18 branch leaders who want me to be out. (But) here we have evidence before you that that is a lie. We want to put the record straight,” said Baru.

He also said there are 30 PKR branches in Sarawak and not 31 as the Tanjung Manis branch has not been formed.