Bintulu skateboarder aims for SEA Games gold

KUCHING: Skateboarding athlete Mohd Nur Firdaus Marzuki will be representing Malaysia this December.

The 24-year-old skateboarder from Bintulu is “aiming for gold” in the ‘Street’ and ‘Game of Skate’ events at the SEA Games in Manila, the Philippines.

His confidence is shared by Sarawak Skateboard Association (SKA) patron Fazzrudin Abdul Rahman.

“Since 2016, SKA has consistently held various competitions and has become a platform for youths who are keen on skateboarding throughout the state.

“At the same time, they have been looking for talented and potential skateboarders in the nation,” he said at a press conference held at Yayasan Karnaen, Jalan Rubber here yesterday.

While observing that local athletes like Firdaus have to tough it out in “sweat, discipline and effort” in training it will all be worth it once they manage to stand on the podium and hear the national anthem or state anthem being played.

“That feeling is sure to become a source of encouragement and strength to guide athletes to push even further.

“I also believe that Sarawakian athletes who get to go and compete in international-level sports competitions overseas are sure to become an ‘idol’ to younger athletes,” added Fazzrudin who is also Tupong assemblyman.

He noted, however, the lack of skateboarding facilities in the state and pledged to amplify the voice of the skateboarding community for a proper training facility.

Meanwhile, Firdaus said he was busy preparing for the SEA Games and revealed that he feels a bit nervous about competing in his two events in Manila.

Also present at the press conference were SKA chairman Mohamad Farouk Mohammad Tufail, secretary Hazizulkarnaen Hassan, vice secretary Clifton Dile and Sarawak Youth and Sports Department officer Eshady Ahmad.