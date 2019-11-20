Corruption eradication a non-stop effort — Dr Wan Azizah

KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said efforts to eradicate corruption are being pursued indefinitely to ensure prosperity in the country.

She said corruption was like cancer destroying a body of any government and could spread rapidly if the disease was not contained.

“Extensive efforts are being made to eradicate corruption that has taken root in all walks of life,” she said when addressing the launch of the Hikayat Raja Pasai book at the International Institute of Islamic Thought and Civilisation (ISTAC) here yesterday.

She said all quarters could learn from the Hikayat Raja Pasai which emphasised on the morals of ‘sang penguasa’ (the ruler) as determinants of a government’s wellbeing, in line with the teaching of Islam. Dr Wan Azizah said just like what was revealed in the book, the Malaysian government of the day strongly upheld the principles of Islamic teachings that emphasize human morality in developing the country.

“In the Hikayat Raja Pasai narrative, the writer tried to show that due to the cruelty and greed of its king, Pasai has been conquered by Majapahit,” she said.

She said the book also showed at how Samudera-Pasai turned into a prosper nation through its diversity of its people, a criteria shared by Malaysia. — Bernama