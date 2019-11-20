‘Only 11, not 18’, says Sarawak PKR secretary on branches opposing Baru as state chief

KUCHING: Sarawak PKR secretary Vernon Kedit has refuted a grassroots leader’s claim that 18 out of 31 of the party’s branch leaders wanted Baru Bian to step down as their state chief.

“Eleven (branch leaders) only, we have 19,” he told The Borneo Post, short of confirming that there are two camps in the party in the state.

The 19 leaders, he said, were in Kuala Lumpur for a press conference by Baru this afternoon. Baru is expected to speak on the cancellation of the state convention this weekend and the move to oust him.

Selangau PKR chief Joshua Jabeng had dropped a bombshell last night, when he claimed that 18 branch leaders had pledged to remove Baru Bian as state chief and that more had expressed support for them.

Vernon insisted today that he had proof that the branch chief’s numbers were wrong.

“Figures and photos do not lie,” he said, adding that he would provide the photographs to back his remarks later on.

Vernon also explained that there are only 30 and not 31 PKR branches in Sarawak as one more was still not registered.

The move by Joshua’s group was apparently prompted by the decision of the Sarawak PKR leadership council (MPN) led by Baru to cancel the state convention in Miri this Saturday in protest of the decision to stop the party’s deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali from officiating at the youth congress in Melaka next month.

Joshua had also said that the state needed a leader who could “lead and dedicate more time to engage with all branch leaders”, suggesting that Baru had too many responsibilities as the Works Minister, Ba’Kelalan assemblyman and Selangau MP.