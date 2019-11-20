Sarawak PKR convention scrapped by majority decision, says Baru

KUCHING: The Sarawak PKR convention in Miri on Saturday has been cancelled with the consensus of 32 out of 46 members of the party’s State Leadership Council (MPN), said the state chairman Baru Bian today.

He told a press conference in Kuala Lumpur that the MPN members who agreed to scrap the convention consisted of four MPs, three assemblymen, 17 branch leaders, five deputy branch leaders and nine state party leaders.

Baru said only 11 branch leaders, including two MPs and two Youth leaders, were not in agreement; while one MPN member was impartial.

“Our position remains unchanged. Contrary to what was stated by other national leaders, we wish to reiterate that the decision taken by MPN Sarawak to cancel the convention was and continues to be a majority decision,” he said.

The MPN members had decided to call off the convention after the party’s deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali was stopped from officiating at the Angkatan Muda Keadilan (AMK) National Convention, the party’s Youth congress in Melaka.

Referring to their joint statement last Friday on the cancellation, Baru said that it was in no way intended to be a threat.

“We are genuinely dismayed and disturbed by recent events that have betrayed our party’s principles of justice and democracy,” he said.

“As much as other national leaders wish to portray the narrative that the retracting of the invitation to officiate at the Youth Convention was merely a move away from tradition, we must remind everyone that twenty one out of twenty five elected youth leaders had opposed the retraction.

“And yet, this was ignored in favour of appointed youth leaders, not elected youth leaders.”

Baru said there was a need for the party’s top leaders to resolve the party’s crisis and take into serious consideration the voice of elected members who represent grassroot members.

The MPN members and branch leaders who agreed to cancel the convention were Boniface Willie Tumek (Mas Gading), Cyril Langin (Serian), Puncak Borneo MP Willie Mongin (Puncak Borneo), Simon Siah (Bandar Kuching), Stampin assemblyman See Chee How (Stampin), Baharuddin Mokhsen (Petra Jaya), Abang Zulkifli Engkeh (Batang Lupar), Yen Jebeni (Sri Aman), Nicholas Bawin Anggat (Lubok Antu), Vernon Kedit (Betong), Saratok MP Ali Biju (Saratok), George Chen (Kanowit), Abdul Raafidin Majidi (Sibu), Hung Soon Kieng (Lanang), Kelvin Kilo (Bintulu), Abun Sui Anyit (Huju Rajang), Jemree Sabli (Kota Samarahan), Roland Engan (Baram) and Baru (Lawas).

The 11 branch leaders who disagreed were Julau MP Larry Sng (Julau), Datuk Sng Chee Hua (Sarikei), Sng Chee Eng (Kapit), Miri MP Dr Michael Teo (Miri), Dr Lau Liak Koi (Limbang), Joshua Jabeng (Selangau), Morshidi Mahtali (Igan), Ahmad Nazib (Santubong), Piee Ling (Batang Sadong), Abdul Jalil Bujang (Mukah) and Mohdar Ismail (Sibuti).