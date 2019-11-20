Sedco, KKIP make RM12 mln loan repayment to State Govt

KOTA KINABALU: Two agencies under the Trade and Industry Ministry handed over loan repayment cheques to the State Government yesterday.

Sedco made a repayment of RM7 million while KKIP made a repayment of RM5 million.

The presentation of the mock cheques was conducted in a simple ceremony by Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Wilfred Madius Tangau to Chief Minister cum Finance Minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal at the State Assembly building yesterday.

The event was witnessed by Finance Ministry’s permanent secretary Datuk Bahari Hj Hassan, Sedco Group general manager Datuk Hj. Pengiran Saifuddin Pengiran Tahir, and KKIP CEO Datuk Melvin Disimond.