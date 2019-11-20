The show must go on: Teo confirms Sarawak PKR convention will proceed

MIRI: The PKR Sarawak convention in Miri this Saturday will proceed as planned despite a recent protest by the faction led by state leadership council (MPN) chairman Baru Bian in Kuala Lumpur today.

Miri MP and Miri branch chief Dr Michael Teo Yu Keng confirmed this today, saying that the convention will be held at Pullman Hotel and party president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will officiate at the opening ceremony.

Asked to comment whether it met the party’s constitution requirement, Teo replied that the final decision to proceed in Miri lies in the party’s central leadership and MPN does not have the authority to override it.

“All conventions in PKR are actually controlled by the president and Majlis Pimpinan Pusat (MPP) together with the Central Political Bureau. So the State PKR Leadership Council’s (MPN) role is only to carry out the convention as the final decision from the president,” he said during a press conference held at Pullman Hotel Miri.

He said MPN were obligated to carry out the order and should not go against the decision of president.

Dr Teo said the convention in Miri will be attended by 1,000 delegates and members in conjunction with the anniversary celebration and launching of the party’s election machinery in Miri.

Asked if Baru Bian and his group will be attending the convention, he replied that “all delegates and members were invited to attend.”