Top junior golfers in the region to vie for CM Cup

KUCHING: A total of 241 players – 133 international and 107 from Malaysia – will compete in the 21st edition of the Sarawak Chief Minister’s Cup International Junior Golf Championship 2019 at Sarawak Golf Club (KGS) here from Nov 26 to 28.

The tournament’s profile is heightened as it is accredited to the World Amateur Golf Ranking System.

“Players who participate in this junior golf championship can get world ranking points if they manage to secure top five positions and countries will be selecting their players (for international competition) based on their world ranking points,” said Sarawak Golf Association president Hoan Kee Hock.

Speaking to the media after the handover ceremony for trophies at Wisma Bapa Malaysia building here yesterday, he revealed that Malaysia Games (Sukma) as well as Southeast Asia (SEA) Games players from foreign countries will be participating in this tournament.

It is open to players under the age of 21 and divided into categories A, B, C and Special.

The 133 international players come from Brunei, Indonesia, Australia, China, Chinese Taipei, France, Guam, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Jordan, Nepal, New Zealand, Norway, the Philippines, Qatar, Singapore, South Korea, Sweden, Tahiti, Thailand and United Arab Emirates.

Among the countries sending big teams are Singapore (23 players), South Korea (20), Thailand (20) and Australia (15).

The event will also incorporate unprecedented live scoring and live Facebook feeding to broadcast the action to overseas audience.

A 1-week golf training camp at the ANK Golf Academy in Gold Coast, Australia will be among the prizes that await winners, best Malaysian boy and girl and the top four Sarawak players.