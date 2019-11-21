140,000 holders of IMM13, Kad Bancian and Pas Burung Burung

KOTA KINABALU: Tamparuli assemblyman Datuk Jahid Jahim is concerned about the basis the Pas Sementara Sabah (PSS) will be issued compared to why the IMM13, Kad Bancian and Pas Burung Burung were issued in the past.

He pointed out that in the instance of the IMM13, it was issued to refugees by UNHCR while Pas Burung Burung and Kad Bancian were issued by the then state government after a census on the transient migrants in the state was conducted.

“One has local standi, this maybe we can consider for business dealings after verification as there are still individuals coming forward to apply for the IMM13. In the case of the holders of Pas Burung Burung and Kad Bancian, they are clearly illegal immigrants who are not recognised by the UN as refugees.

“But with the PSS, the holders of Pas Burung Burung and Kad Bancian will be lumped together with the IMM13 holders and that is why we raised our objection as we want the verification to reach the target group,” Jahid said during the question and answer session at the state Assembly sitting yesterday.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal when replying to Jahid, agreed that there are differences in the documents and the proposed PSS, and admitted that the issue was a complex one which is not easy to resolve in a matter of time by only looking at implementation method and enforcement of laws.

“We take stock (and) we know the number of holders of the three documents is about 140,000. But at the same time we are aware that with their family and newly arrived transient migrants the figure comes up to about 500,000,” he stressed.

“We have strengthened security along our border, enforced immigration and relevant laws as well as met with representatives from the Philippine embassy in our efforts to resolve the problem with the presence of illegal immigrants in Sabah.

“This was the proposal of the previous government but after scrutinising it, we found that we need to do something about how to ensure that the government can monitor and know their whereabouts,” he said.

The problem of illegal immigrants in Sabah has been haunting the state and people for decades and the state government cannot simply sit down quietly without any solution, he stressed.

“We are aware that there are ‘new’ illegal immigrants arriving in Sabah because our border is big but we are not giving up. I have called for our security to be tightened and we must also make sure those repatriated do not return,” he said, adding that there are cases where those deported have made their way back to Sabah because they know the back roads.

He also stressed that the current government has never issued any documents to migrants in Sabah.

“However we cannot simply blame the previous government. We are now the government, we need to take responsibility on how to resolve the problem even though we inherited the problem.

“I have met with the Ambassador from the Philippine government twice. I have mentioned my concern with the case in Luyang where they they used a public area in a housing estate without my knowledge,” Shafie said.

He pointed out that the Philippine officials should have informed the state government about what they planned as the intention is good because they want to give valid travel documents to their citizens in Sabah.

Shafie also said that he was informed that it is not easy for Filipinos here to obtain a passport as they must get their passports stamped in Manila.

“I informed him that the issuance of the passport should be unconditional because I am confident his fellow countrymen in Sabah would not be able to afford to go to Manila or even Mindanao which would be too far for them.

“I am confident that the Philippine government will consider what I mentioned to them and look into a method that does not require them to get their passports stamped as long as they have a document that identifies them as non-Sabahan and non-Malaysian.

Meanwhile Kiulu assemblyman Datuk Joniston Bangkuai questioned the reason why it is the state Government that is issuing identification to the illegal immigrants and not the government of their respective homeland.

“In the instance of the Philippines, its consulate office comes here on ad hoc basis to register their citizens. So maybe the state government can discuss with its Philippine counterpart to consider opening a Consulate in Sabah so that it will be easier for them to issue travel documents to Filipinos,” said Joniston.

Shafie in reply said that he had made the request but the issue is the Philippine government’s claim on Sabah.

The claim is purely academic as Sabah had gained its independence through the formation of Malaysia and even if it is brought to the United Nations or ICJ, the claimants will lose, he said.

“The claim is invalid but they are adamant about not setting up a consular office in Kota Kinabalu because they are not giving up on the claim,” he opined.

The State Government however is working hard to get the issue resolved because other than managing the issue of illegal immigrants in Sabah, it also wants to ensure that there is sufficient foreign labour in the state to meet the need of the various sectors so that economic growth of the country and state can be generated.