Anwar: Ignore vote of no confidence claim against PM

KUALA LUMPUR: Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim denies a viraled message that purportedly he was at Istana Negara yesterday morning to have an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

He also stressed that there was no effort to have a vote of no confidence against Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad in Dewan Rakyat.

The Port Dickson Member of Parliament said that he was in Parliament since yesterday morning.

“Ignore the message because it is fake news, it is a heavy matter, not correct. I have been in Parliament this morning (yesterday),” he told reporters at the Parliament lobby yesterday.

Yesterday morning a message viraled that purportedly the PKR Communications director, Ahmad Fahmi Mohamed Fadzil had confirmed that Anwar was at Istana Negara to meet Al-Sultan Abdullah.

As such, Anwar said the fake message was seen as an effort by parties who wanted to see Pakatan Harapan (PH) weakened.

In the meantime, Anwar said a vote of no confidence against the prime minister was not raised among the top component leaders of PH.

“It did not crop up. Don’t tell me I am not aware of it. I contact Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, Mohamad Sabu, (Lim) Kit Siang, (Lim) Guan Eng almost everyday, (the matter) did not come up at all and it is totally unnecessary because our ties in the PH co-operation and consensus are strong,” he said.

He was referring to the top leaderships in the component of PH involving Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, Parti Amanah Negera and DAP.

Anwar said he did not entertain any speculation that an attempt existed to create a back door government because a transfer of power must be made through the right channel.

“I don’t feel there is a problem, follow the right route, if anybody is interested. Otherwise, there is no focus on work while the problems of the people and the development of the economy must be resolved,” he added. — Bernama