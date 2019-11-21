Chong blames ‘troublemakers’ for instigating crowd at distribution of digital TV decoders

KUCHING: The Democratic Action Party (DAP) Kuching expressed regret to the untoward incident that occurred at the DAP headquarters here today in connection with the distribution of digital television decoders by MyTV.

A similar event held yesterday with the same amount of people queuing up for their free TV decoders went smoothly, with people collecting their respective number slips to obtain the devices, said DAP Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen in a statement today.

“Yet, today, there was a sudden turn. From reports garnered from our members on the ground, there were a few people among the crowd who started to shout abuses since early morning and instigated the others to ignore all instructions to collect numbers.

“They even started throwing things to create a chaotic situation. These few persons seemed set on creating trouble and to sabotage the distribution of the decoders.

“As if that is not enough, there was also a sudden electricity outage which made the whole distribution process come to a halt. We had no choice but to call in the Police and Federal Reserve Unit (FRU) (Light Strike Force – LSF) to help in crowd control,” explained the Deputy Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs.

“We strongly suspect that there are certain quarters who are jealous of the success of the first day of distribution and thus planned this act to sabotage our good intentions and effort.

“While everything went on smoothly on the first day, then suddenly on the second day we have a few nasty characters instigating the crowd, many not from Kuching and then the sudden power outage, these are just too much of a simple coincidence,” he said.

He thanked the police and LSF for their swift response to help in crowd control and to contain “those few nasty characters”, as he described them.

Chong said the digitalisation of TV channels was a project started by the previous government and MyTV was thereby appointed to carry out the project.

“We, the PH Government, found that to be a good project and thus decided to continue with it. However, MyTV did not make much effort in the distribution of the decoders in Sarawak.

“The contract entered into between the previous government and MyTV did not provide for such extra effort for distribution in Sarawak. Many of the decoders sent out through post were returned unclaimed and MyTV did not make any subsequent effort to deliver or to distribute the decoders in Sarawak.

“It was only upon the insistence of the DAP representatives that MyTV finally agreed to distribute the decoders in Sarawak. As such, the DAP Kuching office (headquarters) was used to facilitate the distribution and also to save costs,” he said.

However, Chong said they would stop using DAP offices for distribution in other towns in Sarawak.

Instead, he said they will arrange and urge MyTV and the Malaysian Communication and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to rent a bigger hall for subsequent distribution of the decoders.

“We DAP will continue to press MyTV to carry out its distribution of the decoders to the people in Sarawak. Though such obligation was not specifically provided for in the contract entered into between MyTV and the previous government, we shall make sure that the people of Sarawak will not be short-changed,” added Chong.