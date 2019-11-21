Curfew in ESSZone extended to Dec 7

KOTA KINABALU: The curfew in the waters off seven districts in the Eastern Sabah Security Zone (ESSZone) which is scheduled to end tomorrow will be extended until Dec 7.

Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Omar Mammah in a statement today said the curfew from 6pm to 6am covered the waters off Tawau, Semporna, Kunak, Lahad Datu, Kinabatangan, Sandakan and Beluran.

He said with the enforcement of the curfew, people living in the area were required to stay indoors while outsiders would not be allowed to be in the waters there between 6pm and 6am during the period.

“The curfew is extended to ensure the waters would not be invaded by terrorists who could threaten the security of international researchers as well as tourists at the resort islands,

“This curfew is also to ensure the safety and well-being of Sabahans living in the ESSZone,” he said.

He said the curfew would facilitate the enforcement and monitoring of boat movements, while the presence of security vessels would provide a sense of security for chalet operators and fishermen in the area.

He said based on intelligence, the Abu Sayyaf militant group and those carrying out kidnappings-for-ransom from the southern Philippines are still trying to intrude into the ESSZone to commit abductions and cross-border crimes.

Omar said all district police chiefs in the ESSZone were authorised to issue permits to eligible applicants for the purpose of fishing activities or to attend to urgent matters during the curfew. – Bernama