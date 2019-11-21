Dev Kumar: Seven-fold spike in teens busted for drugs this year

MIRI: The number of arrests involving teenagers in the state for drug-related offences has increased seven-fold this year compared to last year, Sarawak Deputy Police Commissioner Datuk Dev Kumar says.

He said from January to October this year, 431 individuals under the age of 18 were nabbed for drugs across Sarawak, compared to only 59 in 2018 and 31 the year before that.

However, he said the drastic increase in the number of teenagers arrested this year was not due to more youngsters suddenly dabbling in drugs, but rather because police are now putting more emphasis on crimes involving teens.

“It is not that there are more teenagers involved in drug activities; it is just that we are now focusing on them that we have arrested many this year.

“These teenagers will one day become leaders of the nation, so we must take early measures to stop them from ruining their future,” he told reporters after attending a crime-prevention talk for teenagers at Riam Road Secondary School, here yesterday.

For Miri, Dev Kumar said 30 cases involving teenagers were reported this year involving not just drugs, but also rape, theft and others.

“We will do more programmes in schools next year as part of our ongoing effort to educate our teenagers about crimes and what they can do to prevent themselves from being involved in any crime activities,” he added.

Earlier, Transport Minister Datuk Lee Kim Shin, who attended the talk, called on parents to monitor the activities of their children to ensure they do not get involved in any crime.

He also reminded students to not be easily influenced by their peers.

The talk was organsised by the Malaysian Crime Prevention Foundation in collaboration with the school.