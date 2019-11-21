From Cs to As: Triumphant UPSR result for young Darshna

KUCHING: The SK St Mary canteen was rocked with shouts and cheers of joy after Ujian Pencapaian Sekolah Rendah (UPSR) candidate Darshna Nair Naransamy discovered she had scored 5As and 1B in the exam – a personal triumph.

Her teacher commented that her result had seen a dramatic change as she improved from a C-student to A-student.

Darshna said she previously only scored 2 to 3As in the trial exams and was overwhelmed and surprised, together with both of her parents, at her results.

“I’m very happy and surprised. I took around one to two months to improve my results. My worst subject was BM Penulisan, which I got B,” she said when met at the school after collecting her result slip.

She said she only went for Maths tuition and she also studied at home with the help of her elder brother, sister and parents.

Darshna is the youngest child in her family, and aims to be a doctor in the future.

Her father, Govinda Nair, 47, said he was very proud and happy for her achievement.

“I am grateful to God and the teachers who are friendly and helpful. She outdid both her older siblings in terms of studies. We encourage her to study according to the timetable at home, and she also attends music class so that she can relax and not just study all the time. We also promised her a vacation if she did well in the exam.”

Her mother, Subah Lacumy, 42, also came with her to collect her result slip.

The school’s sole straight A student, Azrin Suraya Mohd Fauzi, was very happy as her result was better compared to scoring 5As previously.

The middle child said her older sister also helped her in her exam preparation by coaching her on certain questions she found tough.

“I did my preparation one month before the exam. I only study on weekdays, no gadgets allowed, except a few times I was allowed to play to reduce stress. I also play the piano to relieve stress.”

Her mother, Salimazeni Hamdi, was very happy with her results.

She said her daughter did practice by doing quizzes at home, aided by her older sister.

The pupils waited patiently with their parents for their turn to collect their UPSR result slip at the school starting at 10am. There were occasional loud bursts of cheers and joy, whilst some consoled their crying friends. Some were also seen taking group photos together as they will not be going to the same secondary school next year.

Parents were seen waiting eagerly to collect their children’s result slips, taking the opportunity to speak to teachers and thank them for guiding their children for the past six years.