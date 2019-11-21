Heated words as 2 Umno MPs almost get physical

KUALA LUMPUR: Tensions flared and unpleasant words were exchanged at the Parliament lobby yesterday when two Umno MPs got themselves into a heated argument.

Datuk Seri Ismail Mohamed Said (Kuala Krau) and Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman (Pasir Salak), as they were walking out of the Dewan Rakyat, were seen and heard challenging each other in a high-handed manner with offensive words thrown in.

“MP Barisan (BN) old guard, bodoh (stupid), stupid,” Ismail said, which then prompted Tajuddin to challenge Ismail by retorting in return: “Come over here if you have the guts.”

Ismail was then seen approaching Tajuddin before the duo were separated by Parliament security officers.

However, that was not the end to the drama, as the verbal spat continued, with Ismail mentioning about a picture of his ailing daughter which he (Ismail) claimed had been posted on social media by Tajuddin.

The heated argument went on before​​​​​​​ Tajuddin was seen walking towards Parliament Tower.

Ismail was later calmed down by Ketereh MP Tan Sri Annuar Musa and Arau MP Datuk Seri Dr Shahidan Kassim at the dining lounge.

Ismail, however, did find the time to clarify with the media as to what triggered the argument.

“A picture of friends (Umno MPs) visiting my daughter who is ill, was made into an issue, accusing me of forming a pact to support another leader,” he said.

Ismail was then seen being given a hug by Annuar before he (Ismail) left for Parliament Tower.

Tajuddin, meanwhile, returned to the lobby several minutes later and told the media that the whole matter was a misunderstanding and was now water under the bridge.

“It’s a misunderstanding between friends. This is a ‘family matter’. Why are all of you so interested?

“It’s resolved,” he said. — Bernama