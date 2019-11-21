MOA lends a helping hand to young agropreneurs

The development of enterprises operated by young agropreneurs in the state has always received the attention of the Ministry of Agriculture and Agro-based Industry (MOA).

There is no denying that the young agropreneurs in Sabah who received many achievements need to be an example to the youth in achieving success.

As a responsible party in helping to develop enterprises including agriculture, livestock, fisheries, agro-tourism, as well as being agro-based, MOA provides many opportunities and opportunities for young agropreneurs to thrive.

The Young Agropreneur Grants (GAM) are part of the MOA’s intensified efforts involving various enterprise projects in Sabah since 2016.

In addition to helping to increase the production output of young agropreneurs in the state, the grant is also able to increase their income.

As of October this year, RM6.1 million of GAM approvals were given to 449 young agropreneurs in Sabah.

To reach more young agropreneurs in the state, on Nov 17 and 18, MOA organised the ‘Jelajah Agropreneur Muda Negeri Sabah’ programme involving several ‘walkabout’ stopovers.

MOA chief secretary Datuk Sallehhuddin Hassan, who led the programme, had the opportunity to learn more about the efforts and constraints faced by young agropreneurs participating in the programme.

He said the MOA targets about 1,200 young entrepreneurs across the country to receive RM20 million worth of GAM assistance by 2020.

“This programme is part of the MOA’s quest to meet with entrepreneurs to help develop and unlock their potential.

“We see a lot of potential for young entrepreneurs in Sabah to be developed at the ministerial level.

“As such, we will conduct this from time to time and given the time I will come and meet the young entrepreneurs here,” he told the media.

Sallehhuddin said the MOA continues to encourage more young Sabahans to be involved in the field and next year it would be more focused on technology and agro-tourism.

He said any interested and qualified entrepreneurs aged 18 to 40 years are encouraged to apply with MOA through various agencies and departments under the ministry.

“For entrepreneurs who are already in the industry, we have other initiatives to improve the companies that they run.

“For example, we have previously provided GAMs worth from RM10,000 to RM20,000. Once they are successful, we will assist them in their loan applications under Agro Bank.

“This loan offer only involves a two per cent interest rate of up to RM200,000 for those who applied,” he said.

According to him, young entrepreneurs in the state should take advantage of the loan offer as compared to traditional financing, it is easier for young agropreneurs.

Among the sites visited during the programme include Mak Anna Factory in Jalan Sulaman Tuaran; cage fish farming project in Kampung Laya-Laya Tuaran, Jongrapevines and Figs Garden in Tamparuli, Kampung Tambuton in Kota Belud, Ranau Rabbit Farm in Kampung Marakau Ranau; and Kelulut Eraros garden in Kampung Kinapuli and Ranau.

Deliam Zainuddin who is an entrepreneur for processing sauces and ‘sambals’ at Mak Anna Factory said that her enterprise started operating 10 years ago and received assistance from the Federal Agriculture Marketing Authority (Fama)

According to Deliam, who comes from Kota Belud, she said her factory now owns two sauce processing machine with a revenue of about RM30,000 a month.

“So far our market is in Sabah only, with the production of about 1,000 kilogrammes of chili sauce, 500 kilogrammes of tomato sauce and soy sauce daily.

“Despite the demand from the Peninsular (Malaysia), we are unable to market our product outside Sabah due to the high shipping cost,” she added

For young agropreneur Dzulhaire Saudin who worked on cage fish farming, the grants provided by the MOA had helped him to grow the company.

“This caged fish breeding project began in 2013 with only four cages. We currently have eight fish cages.

“We are now planning to further develop this project by integrating it with the tourism sector so that it can meet market demand.

“Within a month, we can accommodate up to 3,000 people especially Chinese tourists as part of our company’s activities,” he said.

In this regard, he hoped that through the programme, MOA would see the need to help it further develop the enterprise.