More water tanks needed for growing population – Peter

KOTA KINABALU: More water storage tanks are needed to cater for the growing population, said Infrastructure Development Minister Datuk Peter Anthony.

Even areas near the state capital are experiencing water shortage issues now due to increasing number of consumers, such as in Inanam and Sepanggar.

“Water supply was originally catered for approximately 1,000 people, for example, but now the population has doubled or more. More storage tanks are therefore needed not only in Sepanggar or Inanam but in other places with water shortage problems,” he said.

Peter added that another factor which contributes to water shortage is vandalism. Individuals have been found to damage pump houses and steal cables, which disrupts water supply.

As for areas such as Tawau, solving water supply shortage is more complicated especially during the dry season as there is no water to process from rivers, to be distributed to the masses.

“Tawau is one of the more critical areas in terms of water shortage, and recently we tried very hard to provide clean supply to people there.

“But even after we sought assistance from the Fire and Rescue Department and other relevant agencies to transport water, we realised there was still some drawback because of the lack of fresh supply to process,” said Peter.

However, he assured that once the dam in Jalan Gudang Empat is complete, water shortage would no longer be an issue in Tawau.

Meanwhile, Peter said the most probable way to ensure continuous water supply in and around Kota Kinabalu is with the completion of the Papar dam.

Despite receiving backlash at first, he said the process before construction is set to begin on the dam is in the final stages, assuring that locals affected would be compensated and relocated.

“With the completion of the dam, the economy as a whole is projected to improve in Papar. The people’s welfare must also be accounted for so that no problems arise in the final stages.

“When the project is complete, the state government could also profit from it at an estimated RM400 million to RM500 million annually. This revenue could then be channelled towards future generations, such as through education,” said Peter.