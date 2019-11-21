Mysterious boat found floating upside down in Bintulu waters, SAR team on the lookout for crew

BINTULU: A search and rescue (SAR) operation has been activated by the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency following a discovery of a capsized boat near Bayan platform.

The orange boat was spotted floating upside down about 40 nautical miles off the coast of Bintulu.

A search has been conducted in the area by the SAR team, but failed to turn up anything pointing to the origin of the boat or its crew as of press time.

The fishermen communities at Kuala Penipah, Kuala Bedengan and Muara Mukah have been contacted to help identify the boat owner.