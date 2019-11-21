O blood type donors urgently required at SGH

KUCHING: The Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) blood bank is urgently requesting for blood donors with type O blood to assist the hospital with its depleted supply.

A press release yesterday said the situation was caused by multiple factors including the increase in emergency cases during school holidays.

The SGH blood bank is also taking preemptive steps to make up for the expected lack of blood donors at the year’s end.

SGH is appealing to the public to donate blood before going on holidays with their families.

Blood usage required in daily operations can exceed 70 to 80 bags so constant supply is extremely important to the running of SGH.

Look for Blood Bank Hospital Umum Sarawak on Facebook or Bloodbankhus on Instagram to learn the location of weekly blood donation campaigns.