Only 30% of TAED to be sold to investors

KOTA KINABALU: Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Shafie Haji Apdal said that only 30 percent or 39 lots of the Tanjung Aru Eco Development (TAED) would be sold to investors for development.

The remaining 70 percent consisting of beach, park, reserve and public space will be maintained by the local authority.

Shafie also said that the local plan for the TAED which carries the plan number: TAED-BM-0001/A had not undergone any change and is the same as when it was approved by the state cabinet on November 15, 2017.

He said this in his winding up speech at the State Legislative Assembly yesterday.